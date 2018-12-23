Spurs' Rudy Gay: Another respectable showing

Gay dropped 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and totaled eight rebounds along with five assists across 34 minutes Saturday against Houston.

Gay been a consistent all-around contributor over his team's previous five games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 boards and 3.4 helpers which is essentially what he's averaging on the season. The 32-year-old is also shooting an impressive 59.2 percent from the field over that span. He'll aim to continue his recent success Wednesday against the Nuggets.