Spurs' Rudy Gay: Back in action Thursday

Gay (rest) will play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gay was rested in Wednesday's loss to the Suns, but his time off will not exceed one contest. Gay came off the bench in his return from a heel injury Monday, so except the same thing Thursday, with the veteran splitting time in the frontcourt with Dante Cunningham.

