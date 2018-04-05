Spurs' Rudy Gay: Bench-high scoring total in defeat

Gay generated 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Gay continues to give the Spurs' second unit some offensive punch, as he's now averaging 16.0 points (on 57.6 percent shooting) over the first three games of April. He's accomplished that figure on the strength of three straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he's generated six such performances over the last eight games overall. With San Antonio in perpetual need of offense, Gay figures to continue seeing solid minutes and usage off the bench for what remains of the regular season.