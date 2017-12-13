Spurs' Rudy Gay: Bench-high scoring total in loss

Gay managed 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite making a move back to the bench with the return of Kawhi Leonard (quad), Gay generated one of his most well-rounded efforts of the campaign. The 12-year veteran was red-hot from the field for the third consecutive game as well, as he's posted no less than a 63.6 percent success rate in that trio of contests. Gay's overall playing time and production is highly likely to be affected once Leonard is back to a full allotment of minutes, but he projects to still remain a viable multi-category producer -- albeit on a smaller scale than what he's demonstrated thus far -- for fantasy owners in both season-long and daily formats.