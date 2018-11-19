Spurs' Rudy Gay: Cleared to play

Gay (rest) will play Monday against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs considered resting Gay for Monday's contest after he played 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Warriors, but the veteran forward is apparently feeling healthy enough to play. It's unclear if Gay will see any sort of minutes restriction in what will be his first back-to-back of the season.

