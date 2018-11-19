Spurs' Rudy Gay: Cleared to play
Gay (rest) will play Monday against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs considered resting Gay for Monday's contest after he played 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Warriors, but the veteran forward is apparently feeling healthy enough to play. It's unclear if Gay will see any sort of minutes restriction in what will be his first back-to-back of the season.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.