Spurs' Rudy Gay: Cleared to return Wednesday

Gay (illness) is available to play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

As expected, Gay has been cleared to return Wednesday after missing the past three games with an illness. He's averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes per game this month (seven games).

