Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes just shy of double-double

Gay registered nine points( (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, and four assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Gay has now scored nine points in three consecutive games, but his 12 rebounds are his best showing off the glass so far. Gay's biggest culprit currently is a lack of playing time, as Trey Lyles is now Gregg Popovich's preferred starter at the four.