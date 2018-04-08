Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes off bench for 16 points

Gay produced 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot tin 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

After missing 23 games this season, Gay has yet to garner a starting role on the team but has been providing support off the bench with varying levels of consistency, which isn't entirely his doing. Coach Gregg Popovich is notorious for his unpredictability and Gay's total minutes in the rotation has varied widely since his return. This makes him a risky play in most formats.