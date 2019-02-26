Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes up small in loss

Gay totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 19 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Nets on Monday.

Gay struggled to get anything going in Monday's loss, as did most of the Spurs team. He came off the bench in favor of Davis Bertans at the four, and Gay saw only 19 minutes of playing time. His move to the bench wasn't the cause of his forgettable evening, and he'll likely bounce back the next time he takes the court.