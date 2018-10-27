Spurs' Rudy Gay: Coming off bench Saturday

Gay will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich seems to be adding floor spacing to his starting five Saturday, inserting Davis Bertans and Dante Cunningham in place of Rudy Gay and Jakob Poeltl. Gay has seen at least 23 minutes through each of the Spurs' four games thus far, averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.