Spurs' Rudy Gay: Continues strong play Thursday

Gay finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 victory over the Clippers.

Gay was excellent for the Spurs on Thursday, contributing across the board in the blowout victory. Gay has now scored in double-digits in six straight games while also averaging 1.7 steals and 6.5 boards. He is the 60th ranked player for the season due to his ability to contribute in multiple areas without hurting you anywhere. As long as he stays healthy, Gay should remain a mid-round guy moving forward.