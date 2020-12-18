Gay finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 preseason loss to Houston.

Gay has been decently serviceable for the Spurs thus far this preseason, pushing himself into the standard league discussion. The upside is minimal but if he manages to play in excess of 25 minutes per night, he could be fine to throw on the end of your bench, especially if you simply need a player who can consistently put up numbers across the board.