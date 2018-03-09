Spurs' Rudy Gay: Contributes 10 off bench

Gay tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.

Gay made good use of his modest allotment of minutes, posting his third double-digit scoring effort of the past four games in the process. The 12-year veteran has yet to clear the 26-minute mark in the six games since his return from an extended absence due to a heel injury, so his fantasy value will likely continue to be capped to an extent by his limited playing time. However, given his solid shooting and rebounding, he remains capable of offering strong returns in both areas relative to his time on the floor.