Spurs' Rudy Gay: Contributes 10 off bench
Gay tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.
Gay made good use of his modest allotment of minutes, posting his third double-digit scoring effort of the past four games in the process. The 12-year veteran has yet to clear the 26-minute mark in the six games since his return from an extended absence due to a heel injury, so his fantasy value will likely continue to be capped to an extent by his limited playing time. However, given his solid shooting and rebounding, he remains capable of offering strong returns in both areas relative to his time on the floor.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...