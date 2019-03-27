Spurs' Rudy Gay: Contributes 16 points Tuesday

Gay finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Gay has been in and out of the starting lineup all year, but it hasn't wavered his production to this point, as his season averages of 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest seem to be right on line with his current production.