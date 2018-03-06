Spurs' Rudy Gay: Day-to-day with ear injury
Gay is considered day-to-day with an ear injury but is not expected to miss any time, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay suffered an injury to his eardrum during Monday's win over the Grizzlies, but with the Spurs having two days off before their showdown with Golden State Thursday, the veteran is expected to have plenty of time to recover. With San Antonio's next practice being Wednesday morning, the team should be able to provide an update on Gay by then.
