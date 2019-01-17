Spurs' Rudy Gay: Decent outing in return

Gay (wrist) started at power forward and posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 105-101 win over the Mavericks.

Aside from DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes, Gay and the Spurs' other two starters all saw more limited run than usual while coach Gregg Popovich opted to get more shooters on the floor in the narrow victory. It was still at least good to see Gay back on the court in any fashion after a wrist injury had sidelined him for the previous five games. Pau Gasol moved to the bench to clear a spot in the starting five for the 32-year-old.