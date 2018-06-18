Spurs' Rudy Gay: Declines player option

Gay has declined his player option for the 2018-19 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Gay had previously been on the fence regarding whether or not to pick up his $8.8 million option, but it appears he's elected to decline it and could be looking to latch on with another contender or find a longer-termed deal. The 31-year-old played a career-low 21.6 minutes per game in his first year with San Antonio and despite the potential for a change of scenery, it seems unlikely the veteran forward would command a much larger role if he signs on with another contender. Injury concerns will be a factor for a player who's seen action in just 87 games over the last two seasons, but Gay still demonstrated an ability to be a consistent scorer off the bench for the Spurs when healthy and should field plenty of interest elsewhere in the league.