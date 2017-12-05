Spurs' Rudy Gay: Delivers double-double in Monday's start
Gay scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 96-93 win over the Pistons.
Making his first start of the season, Gay responded with his first double-double of the season, and also came up big in crunch time as he blocked Tobias Harris' attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer. While he won't be the 20.0 PPG man he was earlier in his career, the veteran wing should see a boost in his production in the short term, but with Kawhi Leonard (quad) in the final stages of his recovery Gay's window for significant fantasy value should be a small one.
