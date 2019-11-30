Spurs' Rudy Gay: Disappoints in spot start
Gay ended with just six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-97 victory over the Clippers.
Gay was moved into the starting lineup Friday but failed to deliver on the promotion. While his production was lacking, the much-needed victory could see him remain in the opening unit. Gay is certainly on the backend of his career and his fantasy ceiling is limited no matter his role. He is fine to have on a 12-team roster but there are likely more appealing options available.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...