Spurs' Rudy Gay: Disappoints in spot start

Gay ended with just six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-97 victory over the Clippers.

Gay was moved into the starting lineup Friday but failed to deliver on the promotion. While his production was lacking, the much-needed victory could see him remain in the opening unit. Gay is certainly on the backend of his career and his fantasy ceiling is limited no matter his role. He is fine to have on a 12-team roster but there are likely more appealing options available.