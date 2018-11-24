Spurs' Rudy Gay: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Gay finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, and seven assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-100 victory over the Pacers.
Gay handed out a season-high seven assists to go with his season-high 12 rebounds during Friday's win. He continues to have himself a solid season despite the lingering hell concern. As long as he is on the court, he should be able to put up standard league value and should be on a roster everywhere.
