Spurs' Rudy Gay: Double-doubles in win

Gay totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Gay drew the start in Wednesday's win and posted just his ninth double-double of the 2019 season. He's been a steady contributor thus far, but games like this aren't the norm for Gay, who hasn't posted many double-digit rebound games and is at best the fourth scoring option for the Spurs.