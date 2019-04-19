Spurs' Rudy Gay: Double-doubles off bench

Gay totaled 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Gay finished with a double-double in 24 minutes off the bench, producing another serviceable line for the Spurs as they take a 2-1 playoff series lead over the Nuggets. He's averaged 10.0 points, 8.7 boards and 2.0 assists through three playoff games.