Spurs' Rudy Gay: Doubtful to play vs. Magic
Gay (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Orlando, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.
The doubtful tag implies Gay likely didn't go through shootaround, but the team will wait until later in the day to see how he feels and make a final decision. If Gay sits, Dante Cunningham would be in line for increased minutes.
