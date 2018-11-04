Spurs' Rudy Gay: Doubtful to play vs. Magic

Gay (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Orlando, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

The doubtful tag implies Gay likely didn't go through shootaround, but the team will wait until later in the day to see how he feels and make a final decision. If Gay sits, Dante Cunningham would be in line for increased minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories