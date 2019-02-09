Spurs' Rudy Gay: Downgraded to doubtful
Gay (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
The Spurs originally listed Gay as probable, but it looks like they have opted to exercise caution here. Assuming he is ultimately ruled out, look for Marco Belinelli and Davis Bertans to see some extended run. Final confirmation of his status should come closer to tip-off.
