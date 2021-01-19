Gay scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs didn't have much trouble downing a short-handed Blazers roster on the road, as Gay was one of four San Antonio players to score at least 20 points. His five made three-pointers were also a season high, but the veteran forward has only reached the 20-point mark twice in 14 games this season while scoring in single digits six times, making Gay a risky play in most formats.