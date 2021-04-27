Gay scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Monday's win over the Wizards.

Gay returned from a one-game absence caused by a back issue, but returned to play 20 minutes. He made the most of that limited opportunity by posting a 24.1 percent usage rate -- third-highest on the team -- and also shooting efficiently. Gay has also seen a slight uptick in his block rate of late, averaging 1.0 blocks across his last seven contests.