Gay totaled 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Py, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the 76ers.

Gay has been shooting the ball well and that trend continued during Monday's loss. Now a permanent fixture on the second unit, Gay appears to have embraced his new role. As age catches up with him, Gay finds his fantasy value typically reliant on his ability to score the basketball. This makes him a more attractive option in points formats, although he should be rostered across most competitive leagues.