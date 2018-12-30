Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient 12-point effort in win

Gay tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 122-111 win over the Clippers.

Gay's overall usage contains a lot of variance, as he swings between 20 and 35 minutes with no real rhyme or reason for the volatility, other than Gregg Popovich's penchant for frustrating fantasy players. Pau Gasol's return is imminent, which should result in some lineup shuffling that could adversely affect Gay once Gasol is 100 percent.