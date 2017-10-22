Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient in 23 minutes Saturday
Gay contributed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 win over the Bulls.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined, Gay continues to see extra minutes off the bench and plays efficiently with them, shooting over 50 percent from the floor Saturday night. He can improve the three-point attempts and free-throw percentage as the regular season goes on to become a more consistent player, but coming off a major injury, he looks solid so far in the 2017-2018 season.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....