Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient in 23 minutes Saturday

Gay contributed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 win over the Bulls.

With Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined, Gay continues to see extra minutes off the bench and plays efficiently with them, shooting over 50 percent from the floor Saturday night. He can improve the three-point attempts and free-throw percentage as the regular season goes on to become a more consistent player, but coming off a major injury, he looks solid so far in the 2017-2018 season.