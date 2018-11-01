Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient line in modest playing time
Gay tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Like the rest of his first-unit teammates, Gay played abbreviated minutes in the blowout win. However, he put them to good use, posting a solid line, which included another game with superior rebounding production. Factoring in Wednesday's contest, the 32-year-old is averaging a career-high 8.4 rebounds from his small forward position, the perfect complement to his solid 14.3 points per game average.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Another double-double in OT win•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Fills the box score Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid complementary effort in OT win•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points despite questionable tag•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will start Wednesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...