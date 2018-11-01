Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient line in modest playing time

Gay tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Like the rest of his first-unit teammates, Gay played abbreviated minutes in the blowout win. However, he put them to good use, posting a solid line, which included another game with superior rebounding production. Factoring in Wednesday's contest, the 32-year-old is averaging a career-high 8.4 rebounds from his small forward position, the perfect complement to his solid 14.3 points per game average.