Spurs' Rudy Gay: Efficient night Thursday

Gay tallied 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to Portland.

Gay came away with 25 points Thursday, hitting five of his six three-point attempts. Gay continues to have himself an excellent season and is currently the 52nd ranked player in standard formats. He tends to fly under the radar while DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge get all the attention. Owners will have likely taken Gay at around pick 100 in many drafts and so the return on investment is quite clear.