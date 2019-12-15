Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ekes out double-double against Suns

Gay scored 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

Despite his poor shooting, Gay still cobbled together his third double-double of the year. The 33-year-old had started the prior five games for the Spurs, but his unimpressive numbers (10.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.2 SPG) prompted his return to the second unit and a role that better suits his skills at this stage of his career.