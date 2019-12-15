Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ekes out double-double against Suns
Gay scored 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.
Despite his poor shooting, Gay still cobbled together his third double-double of the year. The 33-year-old had started the prior five games for the Spurs, but his unimpressive numbers (10.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.2 SPG) prompted his return to the second unit and a role that better suits his skills at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...