Spurs' Rudy Gay: Enters starting lineup Saturday
Gay will start at small forward Saturday against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gay will rejoin the starting five with Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Danny Green (groin) both unavailable Saturday. The veteran, who is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 23.4 minutes per game this season, should share minutes with Davis Bertans and Manu Ginobili.
