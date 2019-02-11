Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expected back Tuesday

Gay (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gay is on track to return Tuesday after being withheld from Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a left ankle injury. That said, the Spurs will likely wait until closer to game-time before making a final decision regarding Gay's availability.

