Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expected to re-sign with Spurs

Gay is expected to sign a two-year, $32 million contract to return to the Spurs when free agency opens Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While deals are not yet official, signings are beginning to trickle out, and it appears as though Gay will stay put on a deal that pays him an average of $16 million each of the next two seasons. The 32-year-old has bounced back well from a torn Achilles in San Antonio, and he's coming off of a year in which he averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-best 40.2 percent from three.