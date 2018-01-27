Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expected to return after All-Star break

Gay (heel) is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay has missed the past 15 games as a result of right heel bursitis and will need significantly more time to fully heal before taking the floor. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) out indefinitely, Gay may be asked to play a bigger offensive role than originally expected if he returns before Leonard. Gay is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per game this season. In the meantime, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans will likely continue to see extra run.