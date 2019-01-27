Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expects to play Sunday
Gay (ankle) said he will play Sunday against the Wizards, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay exited Saturday's game against the Pelicans in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury, finishing with 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes. Fortunately, he appears to have avoided a serious injury, as X-rays taken after the game came back clean while the veteran downplayed the severity of the issue. "It's nothing. Just turned my ankle," Gay said. Look for his status to clear up closer to game time, but it sounds like Gay is trending towards playing Sunday.
