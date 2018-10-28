Spurs' Rudy Gay: Fills the box score Saturday
Gay finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 victory over the Lakers.
Gay moved to the bench for Saturday's clash but was on the court down the stretch, eventually finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He has been quite consistent so far this season, putting up standard league value on a nightly basis. He is not going to put up numbers as he did during his time with the Kings but is certainly a key piece for the Spurs moving forward.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...