Spurs' Rudy Gay: Fills the box score Saturday

Gay finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 victory over the Lakers.

Gay moved to the bench for Saturday's clash but was on the court down the stretch, eventually finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He has been quite consistent so far this season, putting up standard league value on a nightly basis. He is not going to put up numbers as he did during his time with the Kings but is certainly a key piece for the Spurs moving forward.