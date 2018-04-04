Spurs' Rudy Gay: Full stat line off second unit
Gay finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.
Gay's scoring and rebounding totals paced the second unit on the night, as he turned in a highly efficient performance in a modest allotment of minutes. The 31-year-old has hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last seven games, and he's opened April by draining an impressive 60.9 percent of his attempts over the first two contests of the month.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...