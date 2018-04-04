Spurs' Rudy Gay: Full stat line off second unit

Gay finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.

Gay's scoring and rebounding totals paced the second unit on the night, as he turned in a highly efficient performance in a modest allotment of minutes. The 31-year-old has hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last seven games, and he's opened April by draining an impressive 60.9 percent of his attempts over the first two contests of the month.