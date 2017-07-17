Spurs' Rudy Gay: Fully cleared for basketball activities
Gay (Achilles) said that he has been fully cleared for everything and will definitely be ready by the start of training camp, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
This is great news for Gay, who just signed a new contract with the Spurs, this early in the summer, as he'll now have plenty of time to get back into game shape and get his strength back before the start of preseason basketball. The 30-year-old is likely in store for a sixth man role in San Antonio this season, with the Spurs expected to return their strong tandem from last season.
