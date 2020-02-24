Spurs' Rudy Gay: Goes for 14 points off bench
Gay scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-103 loss at the Thunder.
Gay struggled with shot in this one, but he compensated that with a solid rebounding line. That said, most of Gay's value should be tied to his scoring figures and he's been poor of late in that department, averaging just 6.2 points per game on 39.6 percent shooting through nine February contests.
