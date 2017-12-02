Spurs' Rudy Gay: Goes for 18 points off the bench in win

Gay tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Friday's 95-79 win over the Grizzlies.

Gay appears to be back on track after he was sidelined with a heel injury earlier in the week. While Gay has been a key player has been a steady source of output to offset the absence of Kaehi Leonard, that contribution had begun to decrease leading up to this heel injury. He had a five-game span in mid-November where he didn't even reach double-digit scoring, a far cry from the production he enjoyed earlier in the season. As Leonard gets closer and closer to returning, anyone with an investment in Gay should start looking for other options, if they haven't already.