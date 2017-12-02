Spurs' Rudy Gay: Goes for 18 points off the bench in win
Gay tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Friday's 95-79 win over the Grizzlies.
Gay appears to be back on track after he was sidelined with a heel injury earlier in the week. While Gay has been a key player has been a steady source of output to offset the absence of Kaehi Leonard, that contribution had begun to decrease leading up to this heel injury. He had a five-game span in mid-November where he didn't even reach double-digit scoring, a far cry from the production he enjoyed earlier in the season. As Leonard gets closer and closer to returning, anyone with an investment in Gay should start looking for other options, if they haven't already.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...