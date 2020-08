Gay had 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.

A team-best plus-17 in 29 minutes off the bench, Gay had one of his better all-around games of the season, as he also added three steals and a block on the defensive end. He was a perfect 7-of-7 at the line on an afternoon when the Spurs hit 31-of-32 attempts as a team.