Spurs' Rudy Gay: Goes for 21 off the bench
Gay had 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's win over Houston.
Gay had an efficient afternoon from the field and led the Spurs with a plus-20 rating in just 24 minutes. In addition to the 21 points, Gay provided two steals and one block. Over his last five games, Gay is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
