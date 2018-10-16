Spurs' Rudy Gay: Good to go for opener
Gay (heel) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
It was reported earlier this week that Gay was expected to play in Wednesday's opener, so this is merely a confirmation that he'll take the court. While coach Gregg Popovich hasn't confirmed anything, there's a chance that Gay opens the season as the team's starting small forward, so that should translate to a fairly significant workload early on.
