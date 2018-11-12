Spurs' Rudy Gay: Good to go Monday

Gay (heel) will play Monday against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Gay -- who missed the last three games with a sore heel -- has been cleared to return after getting through morning shootaround with no issues. It's unclear if Gay will immediately rejoin the starting five, but either way his return to the rotation likely means fewer minutes for the likes of Davis Bertans and Dante Cunningham.

