Spurs' Rudy Gay: Good to go Thursday
Coach Gregg Popovich said that Gay (wrist) will play Thursday against the Raptors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
As expected, Gay has been cleared to return Thursday after being upgraded to probable earlier in the day. Over his last five games, Gay is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.6 minutes.
