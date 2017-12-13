Spurs' Rudy Gay: Headed for bench role moving forward
Gay will move back to a bench role moving forward.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) sitting out the start of the season and then Kyle Anderson (knee) going down with an injury as well, Gay found himself in the starting lineup over the last four games. While Anderson remains out, Leonard is finally ready to make his debut and will immediately reclaim his role in the top unit. That sends Gay back to the bench and likely means a significant drop in playing time from the 31.8 minutes he averaged over the last four games.
