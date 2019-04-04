Spurs' Rudy Gay: Heads to bench Wednesday

Gay will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Denver, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay will return to a bench role after two-straight starts. In 14 reserve appearances this year, Gay's averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.3 minutes.

