Spurs' Rudy Gay: Heads to locker room

Gay exited Saturday's game against the Pelicans with an undisclosed injury, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay went to the locker room with a trainer in the fourth quarter after falling awkwardly out of bounds. The veteran tallied 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes before exiting. Gay should be considered questionable to return.